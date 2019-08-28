NEWS OF RECORD
JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 284, total in custody 408.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lamarius Demond Washington, 39, 2500 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 7 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and driving while suspended, prior.
• James Dale Mitchell, 34, 2400 block of Ottawa Drive, Lafayette. Booked 7:16 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• April Sue Williams, 35, homeless. Booked 8:14 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, reckless possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Michael Christopher Felton, 31, 3900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:04 a.m. Monday, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Laura Lee Bradford, 56, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:29 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• John Douglas Stone, 36, 2500 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 a.m. Monday, parole violation and two holds for in-home detention.
• Robert Eugene Reynolds, 53, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:29 a.m. Monday, theft and civil contempt of court.
• Michael Lee Mosher, 36, 4400 block of Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 12:16 p.m. Monday, battery causing serious injury with a deadly weapon.
• Drew Allen Tarpley, 41, 1900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 12:26 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Brandon Thomas Murphy, 27, 2400 block of South Walnut Street, Yorktown. Booked 1:58 p.m. Monday, parole violation.
• Mary Ann Boone, 42, 500 block of North 12th Street, Middletown. Booked 2:16 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Brandon Alan Thompson, 21, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 7:43 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Lamarr Hopgood, 41, 1300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:20 p.m. Monday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Gregory Shane Davidson Sr., 45, 1700 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:33 a.m. Tuesday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Simeon Isaac Hoover, 42, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Billie Jo Goodnight, 40, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Peyton Kennith Tonning, 23, 700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Anthony Matthew Roark, 36, 300 block of John Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Datreon Artez Manuel, 22, 2800 block of Greenbriar Road, Anderson. Booked 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention, contempt of court, child support, violation of work release and failure to appear.
• Donald Allen Everling, 50, 500 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:56 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
