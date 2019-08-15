JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Penny Ann Neville, 42, 2000 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• James Patrick Gerdes, 29, 100 block of HN 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior, and resisting law enforcement.
• Matthew Allen Neal, 36, 6900 block of North County Road 300 West, Middletown. Booked 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Michael Munn, 27, 400 block of West Franklin Street, Shelbyville. Booked 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, public intoxication.
• Shawn Edward Rector, 55, 5700 block of County Road 700 West, Pendleton. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender.
• Luann Reed , 41, 1500 block of West 10th Street, Marion. Booked 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Octavious Devon Anderson, 18, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, criminal confinement, domestic battery and theft.
• Logan Sheldon Unrine, 20, homeless. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, criminal confinement and domestic battery.
• Holly Kay Shaul , 32, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, civil contempt of court.
• Byron Thomas, 52, 2400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, carrying a handgun without a license.
• Kelli Lynn Hardebeck, 32, 700 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Valentin Guerrero, 28, 7500 block of East 46th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Charles William Whitaker Jr., 29, 2400 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Marcus Ray Bachman, 32, 300 block of North First Street, Elwood. Booked 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Nicholas Wayne Stephens, 21, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Chesterfield. Booked 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between .08 and .15 and operating while intoxicated.
