JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 287. Total in custody: 405. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Douglas York, 45, of the 100 block of South Cob Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Billie Jo Goodnight, 40, of the 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathan Eckhart Pierce, 37, of the 100 block of East Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining common nuisance and hold for parole violation.
• Shawn Patrick Gomez, 49, of the 1800 block of East Minnesota, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, OWI.
• Cory Joseph Wilkerson, 27, of the 700 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, maintaining common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of paraphernalia, possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Dustin Douglas Carlin, 32, of the 1800 block of East Minnesota, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Mike Dale Tuttle, 52, of the 9200 block of North Fortville Pike, Fortville. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, OWI: endangering a person, OWI: .08 to
• Kendrick Dwaine Weatherspoon, 40, of the 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Mekhi Shovon’Tay McWilliams, 19, of the 2200 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry handgun without license, theft and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Hayla Janell Jordan, 21, of the 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:09 a.m. Wednesday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, maintaining common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• David Ryan Blessing, 43, of the 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Herman Lee Rule, 47, homeless of Anderson. Booked at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence, failure return lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Steven Neal Kinnard, 55, of the 1000 block of North Berwick Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
