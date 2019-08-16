JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jaron Lamar Dozier, 28, 2800 block of East 36th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, counterfeiting and theft.
• Timothy John Wilson, 29, first block of South Alabama Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Brandi Louise Bradley, 39, 1300 block of South Main Street, Kokomo. Booked 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dominick Lorell Davis, 27, 1200 block of Maple Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Jourdyn Reanna Whipple, 20, 300 block of East Gilbert Street, Muncie. Booked 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Gregory William Clark II, 41, 300 block of East Commercial, Hartford City. Booked 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Eric Wayne Bowers, 34, 400 block of South Columbia Street, Union City. Booked 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication.
• Michael Christopher Centers Jr., 26, first block of Crescent Court, Chesterfield. Booked 4:09 p.m., domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, cruelty to an animal, interference with reporting of a crime.
• Taylor Kailee Anderson, 22, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:47 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Anita Kay Ahern, 65, 14600 block of Shadow Lakes, Carmel. Booked 1:09 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Jonathan Glen Richards, 36, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:11 a.m. Thursday, two charges of contempt of court, child support, and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Otis Charles Mitchell, 28, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Thursday, violation of continuum of sanctions, violation of adult day reporting and battery with injury to a corrections/penal officer.
• James Michael Hoopingarner, 55, 600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Thursday, burglary, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon.
• Joshua Gage Trout, 20, 2000 Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 5:18 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement.
