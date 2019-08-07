JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on 271; total in custody: 402. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Latasha Lashawn McKinzie, 37, of the 4100 block of Windhill Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Monday, deal schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate, and two counts dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Terrel Lee Hollenback, 41, 1700 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Rebecca Lynn Musselman, 21, 3200 block of Washington Street, Anderson. Booked 9:50 a.m. Monday, theft.
• Jeffery Raymond Vinson, 49, 4800 block of West County Road 1120 North, New Palestine. Booked 10:19 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kourtney Arlene Marie Landaker, 27, 1600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 11:08 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Robby Glenn Dewitt, 48, 200 block of North County Road 600 East, Elwood. Booked 12:05 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Cindy Marie Fuel, 46, 409 Walnut Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:25 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury.
• Aaron Tyler Walton, 35, 2200 block of North Janney Avenue, Muncie. Booked 2:48 p.m. Monday, forgery, theft and fraud on financial institutions.
• Jeremy Lee Julian, 41, 1000 block of West 300 North, Anderson. Booked 3:53 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brandon L Rutherford, 21, Department of Correction, Westville, Lebanon. Booked 4:54 p.m. Monday, two counts of battery/no injury on a correction/penal officer and two counts of battery with bodily waste on a law enforcement/corrections officer.
• Jeffrey C. Chambless, 58, 100 block of East Locust Street, Middletown. Booked 4:58 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• April Renee Leisure, 52, 1000 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:03 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and failure to register as a sex offender.
• DeJanae Capri Moody, 25, 2400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 9:48 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Brian Landis Foust, 34, 600 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson, Booked 10:13 p.m. Monday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of intimidation.
• Matthew Roy Hallam, 34, 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Michael Ray Coubert, 64, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Mark Allen Berry, 40, 400 block of West Third Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:55 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; habitual traffic offender; and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Travis Lee Beasley, 38, 100 block of East First Street, Orestes. Booked 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Gary Wayne Weintraut, 62, 1300 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:34 a.m. Tuesday.
• Renita Tee Goins, 23, 4100 block of Round Hill Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Marcus Lamount Staunton, 37, 200 block of South Delaware Street, Frankton. Booked 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
