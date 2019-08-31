Jail Log: Aug. 31
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 280, total in custody 396.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cody Michael Short, 25, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication.
• Leslie Rochell Leann Vanbuskirk, 28, 1500 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian Joseph Christlieb, 34, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Thursday, civil contempt of court.
• Wytwaine Willhenry Jackson, 24, Department of Correction, New Castle. Booked 11:28 a.m. Thursday, battery, no injury, on a corrections officer.
• Michael Steven McNabb, 34, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 18, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:05 p.m. Thursday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of a synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Jeramiah Caton Ramsey, 37, 1100 block of West 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 35, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 10 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Krystal Dawn Harrison, 31, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 1:34 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic offender.
• Zackariah Nathaniel Beatty, 22, 1900 block of Norwood Place, Anderson. Booked 1:35 a.m. Friday, false informing, resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Bradley Allen Pulley, 48, 10400 block of South County Road 400 East, Markleville. Booked 2:07 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Samuel Jason Martin, 41, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. Friday, intimidation with a deadly weapon, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ryan Keith Brown, 48, 800 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:20 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, two counts of criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and theft.
• Thomas Joseph Glotzbach, 28, 1700 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 2:42 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Ashley Ciara Boyd, 30, 2200 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 4:59 a.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Gale Stephen Smith, 45, 5000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 5:39 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
