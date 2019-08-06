Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 271. Total in custody: 402. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tiana Monique Ford, 19, of the 500 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:18 a.m. Sunday, theft and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Tracy Trevon Coles III, 21, of the 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 7:19 a.m. Sunday, residential entry, battery: other person-bodily injury and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Jaclyn Racquel Allen, 34, of the 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:43 a.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence, escape, theft, violation of suspended sentence and resisting law enforcement.
• James Harvey Sharpe, 40, of the 7300 block of West County Road 300 S, Lapel. Booked at 2:54 p.m. Sunday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Malik Joshua Shanahan, 22, of the first block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:58 p.m. Sunday, carry handgun without license.
• Johnathon James Albretsen, 30, homeless. Booked at 9:13 p.m. Sunday, child molest and theft.
• Christein Le Ann Barron, 33, of the 1200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Monday, two charges of domestic battery child present; no serious injury.
• Benjamin Allen Donati, 41, of the 5800 block of West Starr Lane, Muncie. Booked at 12:42 a.m. Monday, violation of probation juvenile.
• Joshua Matthew Brown, 23, of the 4600 block of East County Road 1450 North, Summitville. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear
• Scott Ellison Hayward, 39, of the 200 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked at 12:58 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Avery Thomas Gluck, 23, of the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Monday, pointing a firearm.
• Latasha Lashawn McKinzie, 37, of the 4100 block of Windhill Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Monday, deal schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate, and two counts dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
