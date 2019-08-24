These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Rashaun Allan Davis, 25, 1800 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness, shooting a firearm; criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.
• Patrick Allen Bennett, 50, 2200 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson. Booked 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two counts of domestic battery.
• Leonard Stone-Boyd, 24, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; domestic battery; and neglect of dependent.
• Jacob Austin Gates, 21, 6400 block of Daden Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and failure to appear.
• Aaron Lee Hendrickson, 46, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2 p.m. Wednesday, theft, forgery, check fraud with a bad check and identity deception.
• Joseph Michael Bergman, 47, 1200 block of 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Shawn Michael Pine, 29, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Ryan Gregory Dawson, 39, 200 block of South Byron Street, Cicero. Booked 7:28 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Brandon Keith Peavler, 32, 100 block of Oak Cliff Drive, Toccoa, Georgia. Booked 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, false informing.
• Jashea Starr Marie Buckley, 18, 500 block of Piccadilly Road, Anderson. Booked 12:39 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Alfred Lewis McAdams, 55, 400 block of North Fifth Street, Elwood. Booked 1:19 a.m. Thursday, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Shelton Larry New, 49, 300 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:40 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Michael Wayne Imel, 38, 1600 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:08 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Kimberly Renee Mayberry, 28, 2300 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:42 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
• Richard Kenneth Wooldridge, 35, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:50 a.m. Thursday, escape and theft.
• Nickolas Jordon Beane, 21, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 12:47 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Brittany Rene McCord, 21, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Ivy Janelle Mullins, 40, 1800 East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court and theft.
• Amy Marie Grimmett, 32, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:13 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of in-home detention.
• Jonathon P. Shull, 37, Kentucky DOC, Fairmount. Booked 7:29 p.m. Thursday, theft, burglary, criminal recklessness with a firearm, robbery and pointing a firearm.
• Henry Earl Eckford II, 42, 300 block of North Grafton Avenue, Muncie. Booked 9:52 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jason Daniel Pitts, 38, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:46 a.m. Friday, civil contempt of court.
• Donald Edward Jenkins, 46, 600 block of South Grand Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:34 a.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• William Ray Gipson, 53, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe.
• Ryan Lowell Williams, 29, 9300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Ryan Blake Hooker, 32, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 a.m. Friday, burglary and robbery.
• Stephen Keene, 65, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:30 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Tyler Joseph Evans, 28, 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:38 a.m. Friday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Brandie Louise Oman, 34, 2300 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:22 a.m. Friday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Erica Francine Crusmire, 33, 10600 North County Road 200 West, Alexandria. Booked 4:53 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated.
• Benjamin Shane Lee, 26, 3600 block of West County Road 600 North, Middletown. Booked 5:15 a.m. Friday, robbery and burglary.
