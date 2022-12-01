Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Abigall Patricia Rector, 29, Fishers, booked at 9:29 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
Charles Todd Holtsclaw, 62, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 9:41 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kayla Marie Rusk, 26, 1200 block of Woodside Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:07 p.m. Friday, driving with a suspended license, neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Harley Dawn Niccale Boothroyd, 27, Markleville, booked at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 43, Markleville, booked at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, theft, failure to appear, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Akasha Christiana Lovely, 22, Indianapolis, booked at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Antonio Rashon Smith, 38, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Tylor Jay Keith Stanley, booked at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, burglary, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, unlawful carry of a handgun, auto theft and residential entry.
Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 41, Lapel, booked at 5:53 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic violator, violation of a suspended sentence and violation of work release.
Lukus Jay Stapleton, 23, Alexandria, booked at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Randi Louise McKinney, 28, Kokomo, booked at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
Kala Roxanne Jarvis, 39, 1700 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, violation of sanctions.
Kevin C. Hollingsworth, 50, Alexandria, booked at 12:54 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Kristen Lee Cebada, 38, Atlanta, booked at 9:04 a.m. Sunday, two counts of warrant arrest.
Denny Carl Hutton, 42, Battle Creek, Michigan, booked at 12:02 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Cody Reed Pidcock, 34, 2300 block of East 40th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:39 p.m. Sunday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Dawson Lee Long, 24, 5400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 3:23 p.m. Sunday, three counts of possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Pennie K. Hornback, 40, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 9:27 p.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
Brandon J. Ridenour, 40, 900 block of Harvey Street, Anderson, booked at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
Paul Mark Clark, 59, 4000 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson, booked at 10:28 p.m. Sunday, battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kyle Ashlyn Joslin, 23, 100 block of Chariot Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 12:47 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Adam Clabaugh, 30, 100 block of East 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 1:13 a.m. Monday, probation violation and two counts of violation of a suspended sentence.
Hector Hinojosa, 52, address unknown, booked at 1:14 a.m. Monday, battery.
Sasha Maria Hughes, 33, address unknown, Anderson, booked at 1:40 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jacquline Daniella Nunn, 32, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, operator never licensed, identity deception, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear and probation violation.