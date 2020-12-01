Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 233, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Wednesday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Eric Marshall Schuler, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, five counts violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Derrick Leroy Bowers, 37, 1200 block of West First Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Britt Lashon Mallett, 49, 2000 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Russell Joseph Grantham, 64, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zechariah Luvante Simmons, 27, 3000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Thursday, four counts failure to appear.
• Levi Harley Kirk, 24, 2000 block Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:23 a.m. Thursday, four warrants out of Edgewood City Court.
• Arthur Elliot Bales, 32, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:04 a.m. Thursday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court.
• Morgan Bri'An Hutchison, 22, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Rodre Jashard Milo, 27, 3600 block of North Whittier Place, Indianapolis. Booked 5:28 p.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license and theft/embezzlement with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jeffery Jarod Neal, 30, 400 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 5:49 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jared Michael Sanner, 24, 7200 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 10:31 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Ryan John Raphael, 46, 1100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Troy Michael Breeden, 42, 7100 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 6:30 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Arvid Anthony Frazier, 36, 200 block of North Fourth Street, Elwood. Booked 8:17 p.m. Friday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Jack Ronald Lee Jr., 54, 6500 block of East Woodside Road, Albany. Booked 9:38 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Nicholaus Matthew Wiles, 37, 100 block of Clifford Street, Anderson. Booked 9:59 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Dylan Andrew Davis, 23, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:53 p.m. Friday, attempted murder, robbery, intimidation, pointing a firearm and shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Craig Anthony Jordan, 22, 600 block of Rainbow Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dayjour Darrion Carter, 21, 1000 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Aquille Tyriq Miles, 20, 4000 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 2:47 a.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Nancy A. Vargo, 59, 400 block of Enchanted Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:51 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, pointing a firearm, and domestic battery.
• David Ty Smith, 33, 1400 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 9:38 a.m. Saturday, strangulation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Brian Eugene Carmichael, 31, 700 block of East Lake Street, Summitville. Booked 4 p.m. Saturday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Larry Steven Head, 52, 16800 block of North County Road 150 East, Summitville. Booked 4:32 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Loretta Kay Brown, 54, 400 block of East 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:56 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Allen Brown, 46, 2600 block of Highland Road, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Courtney Joann Chunn, 27, 1100 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 8:53 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator.
• Joseph Dale Terry, 30, first block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 10:15 p.m. Saturday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Morgen Briann Albin, 24, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 10:18 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Aaron Randall Rhoades, 40, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 11:09 p.m. Saturday, identity deception and false informing/reporting.
• Clinton Howard Hunter III, 29, 1100 block of Robin Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:05 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, serious violent felon in possession of a handgun and theft.
• James Arthur Minnick III, 25, 8100 block of North Bellair, Muncie. Booked 1:31 a.m. Sunday, aggravated battery.
• Elyssa Breann Fishback, 23, 8300 block of 156th Lane, Mayetta, Kansas. Booked 1:59 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Shawna Marie Six, 27, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 3:43 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; neglect of a dependent child; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Erika Kain Findlay, 29, 4900 block of North County road 350 East, Anderson. Booked 4:16 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Michelle Lee Bumbalough, 39, 600 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:38 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Christopher Edward Wyant, 48, 1600 block of South Gharkey Street, Muncie. Booked 2:01 p.m. Sunday, child molest.
• Ashley Lee Batler, 34, 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, Anderson. Booked 3:06 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe.
• Charles Dean Wilkinson, 36, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:10 p.m. Sunday, pocket picking with a value up to $750 and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Justin Lee Silvey, 40, 2400 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 8:07 Sunday, violation of probation.
• Savannah Katelyn Booth, 23, 8700 block of Lemode Court, Indianapolis. Booked 1:49 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with a controlled substance in the body; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian Andrew Burns, 42, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 2:41 a.m. Monday, possession of a handgun without a license, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and two counts failure to appear.
• Crystal Lynn Watson, 39, 1100 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:48 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Dakota James Barton, 32, homeless. Booked 4:04 a.m. Monday, child molest/statutory rape.
• Mason Alexander Wolfe, 27, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:08 a.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 35, homeless. Booked 6:16 a.m. Monday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
