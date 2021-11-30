Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235; total in custody 324.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Darnell Levon Johnson, 41, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:45 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Carl Ray Atkinson, 38, 2400 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:46 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention; three counts failure to appear; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Zachary David Coale, 28, 1200 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 2:42 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Darrell James Murdock, 58, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:04 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Daquan Lamar Brown, 30, 2900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Jessica Jo Goins, 45, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 12:33 a.m. Sunday, theft/larceny with prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Nathan Kyle Cook, 22, 500 block of Sheridan Road, Noblesville. Booked 12:56 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and reckless driving.
• Sammy Joe Long, 35, 4400 block of Primrose Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 7:33 a.m. Sunday, burglary, criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000, and theft from a building with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Nathan Robert Slayton, 47, first block of Branson Street, Elwood. Booked 3:57 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Carlos Eduardo Baños, 27, 100 block of Balyeat Avenue, no city listed. Booked 9:50 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Ted Brian Geissendoerfer, 34, 100 block of South Allen Street, Wabash. Booked 10:21 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Sheila Jo Eversole, 59, 1600 block of West County Road 100 South, New Castle. Booked 11:35 p.m. Sunday, two counts resisting law enforcement and two counts criminal trespass.
• Justin Joseph Martin Sparks, 33, 3400 block of Redwood Road, Anderson. Booked 1:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Raequan Luis Hearvey , 25, 200 block of MacKinzie Court, Noblesville. Booked 1:49 a.m. Monday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Brent Allen Ward , 40, first block of Ben Warren Way, Lapel. Booked 6:02 a.m. Monday, disorderly conduct.
• Christian Bradley Morgan, 25, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 10:24 a.m. Monday, stalking with a prior conviction.
• William Nordin Reed III, 45, 200 block of East Second Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:21 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Tiffany Loraine Puckett, 30, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:44 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Erika Annet Clark, 24, 500 block of Wright Street, Huntington. Booked 1:14 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Roberto Lawrence Cooper Petties II, 22, 6000 block of East 12th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:44 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• David Shane King, 43, 6900 block of Reformatory Road, Ingalls. Booked 4:23 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Cedric Eugene Dunbar, 22, 600 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:52 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with bodily injury against a family member younger than 14, aggravated battery and neglect/exploitation of a dependent or endangered adult by not reporting.
• Jennifer Leah Morefield, 47, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:16 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Matthew James Snyder, 42, 2000 block of Canaveral Court, Huntertown. Booked 6:16 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of a dependent child.
• Katherine Nunn, 68, 1900 block of West 14tth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Adam P. Witte, 39, 300 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:55 p.m. Monday, intentionally beating an animal and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
