Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Savannah Noelle Mezick, 30, 2200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:44 a.m. Thursday, burglary, theft and failure to appear.
Michael Allen Stafford, 30, Pendleton, booked at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official.
Frederick William Berge IV, 38, Greenfield, booked at 11:24 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Steven James Reed, 42, Elwood, booked at 12:04 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Holli Anne Atyeo, 25, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:48 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Shane Allen Jones, 26, Noblesville, booked at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and two counts of confinement.
Kaylee Louise Neese, 28, Elwood, booked at 4:56 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Matthew James Turner, 45, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 5:58 p.m. Thursday, residential entry.
Janessa Jewel Turner, 43, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, residential entry.
Jennifer Danielle Giselbach, 34, Elwood, booked at 7:01 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Carmella Lee Lundy, 30, Elwood, booked at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
Katie Marie Lamb, 33, Alexandria, booked at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release, violation of suspended sentence and failure to return to lawful detention.
Daniel Christian Speece, 33, Alexandria, booked at 12:20 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
Eric Justin Arbuckle, 45, Windfall, booked at 12:59 a.m. Friday, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Thomas L. Earl II, 56, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 2:38 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.