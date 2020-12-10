Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 216, total in custody 250.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 46, 3500 block of South Willoughby Street, Muncie. Booked 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Daniel Joseph Kinley, 41, homeless. Booked 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• David Lee Fields, 42, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Joshua David Whinery, 36, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Christopher Michael Osborne, 39, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, paraphernalia.
• Lindsay Kristin Dowell, 34, 2100 block of East 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Tyler Edwin Balint, 29, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Muncie. Booked 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• William Clint Wagner, 41, 2600 block of North 100 West, Anderson. Booked 7:07 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Brenton Shane Folkner, 50, 1200 block of South Brotherton Street, Muncie. Booked 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Syane Laetitia Smith, 34, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear and criminal mischief.
• Rodney Eugene Hedgecraft, 50, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.