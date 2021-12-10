Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor previews the case and files official charges.
• William Alen Keihn, 31, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 7:54 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• David Francis Elwood, 50, first block of South Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Brian Choate, 39, 6900 block of North County Road 700 West, Middletown. Booked 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, corrupt business influence, money laundering and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kenneth James Willey Jr., 26, 8500 block of West Rosebud Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael Andrew Clendenin, 49, 3600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Nelson Warren, 55, 3900 block of East Michigan Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 30, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of dependent/child; contempt of court, child support; and three counts failure to appear.
• Bryson A. Harris, 31, 1700 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Derek Quentin Jones, 30, 1400 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Alejandro Martinez, 26, 14300 block of Cuppola Drive, Noblesville. Booked 1:40 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Keondra Charnae Davis, 23, 1300 block of Bunch Boulevard, Muncie. Booked 2:06 a.m. Thursday, two counts operator never licensed.
• William Wayne Huston III, 33, 6200 block of Rocky Road, Anderson. Booked 2:47 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jared Alan Kendall, 23, 800 block of East Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 5:06 a.m. Thursday, two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, two counts operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%, and two counts operating or permitting operation of a vehicle without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Marion Elwood Reel, 29, 600 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:36 a.m. Thursday, theft with a value up to $750 from a motor vehicle.
