Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Robert Emmett Maris, 49, 300 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 10 a.m. Wednesday, child molest.
• Dustin Eugene Bennett , 29, 2000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, public nudity.
• Benjamin Caleb Ice, 25, 900 block of West Washington St., Alexandria. Booked 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, check fraud.
• Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 33, 9900 block of South 400 West, Pendleton. Booked 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Briana Lea Fox, 28, 300 block of South Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Fred Thomas Boggess II, 40, 2000 block of North Bilbrey Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:50 a.m. Thursday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Matthew James Hollingsworth, 20, 14200 block of West Main Street, Daleville. Booked 4:38 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.