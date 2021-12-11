These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Addison Mae Brewer, 22, first block of Sycamore Street, Orestes. Booked 9:33 a.m. Thursday, auto theft.
• Jeffery Lynn Young, 49, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 9:27 a.m. Thursday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Sean Jacob Upshaw, 47, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Boked 10:04 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of Community Corrections and false informing/reporting.
• Timothy Allen Wright Jr., 40, 1000 block of East Main Street, Muncie. Booked 1:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• John Jacob Campbell, 39, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:56 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Christopher Thomas Ellis, 38, 14800 War Emblem Drive, Noblesville. Booked 2:30 p.m. Thursday, corrupt business influence, money laundering, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, and theft/larceny with a value of at least $50,000.
• Surender Kumar, 43, 100 block of Diplomat Court, Beech Grove. Booked 5:26 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more; and criminal recklessness.
• Darci Lynn Brewer, 39, 300 block of East County Road 300 North. Booked 9:12 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin Lee Purdy, 39, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:12 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Justin Kyle Loy, 33, 1300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:11 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Troy Michael Breeden, 43, 700 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 11:48 p.m. Thursday, four counts violation of work release.
• Daniel Council Smith, 35, 200 blockof East Water Street, Pendleton. Booked 2:13 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
