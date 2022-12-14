Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Maurice Tavaras Holden, 22, Hammond, booked at 8:03 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and criminal recklessness.
Brandi Bell Speights, 41, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 9:23 a.m. Monday, court commitment.
Branden Steven Robinson, 30, address unknown, booked at 10:57 a.m. Monday, battery.
Jerry Dean Burchard, 52, 3300 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 3:11 p.m. Monday, theft.
Aaron Anthony Scott, 34, Muncie, booked at 3:53 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Tyler Colin Arnold, 30, 3700 block of Tulip Street, Anderson, booked at 3:57 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Elliott Antonie Manuel, 46, Gary, booked at 4:06 p.m. Monday, auto theft.
Roger Dewayne Redding, 55, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 4:22 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Jeffrey Forest Gustin, 55, 2600 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of a dependent, court commitment.
Zyrelle Marquez Williams, 19, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:42 p.m. Monday, bond revocation.
Robin Shane Stephenson, 48, Marion, booked at 4:43 p.m. Monday, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael Morgan Percy, 43, 700 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:27 p.m. Monday, auto theft, false identity statement, driving with a suspended license and hold for another jurisdiction.
Kendra Kathleen Foor, 36, Elwood, booked at 6:49 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, false informing, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Todd Alan Faulstich, 45, Elwood, booked at 6:50 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of adult day reporting, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a legend drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of paraphernalia.
David Michael Jones, 64, Alexandria, booked at 10 p.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
Jerry Duane Stephenson, 32, 700 block of Ernie Lu Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:12 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Lisa Ann Mackey, 61, Pendleton, booked at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, assisting a criminal and probation violation.
Troy Alan Loveall, 41, Pendleton, booked at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Ray Scott Jr, 43, 2400 block of Tamarack Place, Anderson, booked at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, robbery.
Yareni Priego Nino, 31, Fortville, booked at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Holly Danielle Morris, 33m 2400 block of Tamarack Place, Anderson, booked at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
Richard Earl Pavan, 62, Elwood, booked at 3 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and probation violation.
Brandon Edward Bowers, 33, 800 block of West First Street, Anderson, booked at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of residential entry and two counts of public intoxication.
Tracey Mae Hill, 43, Selma, booked at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, fraud, identity deception and theft.
Eric Justin Arbuckle, 46, Windfall, booked at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of public intoxication.
