Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Martin Erwin, 26, 3600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:05 a.m. Friday, molest of a child younger than 14 and sexual conduct/intercourse of a child younger than 14 by a suspect older than 21.
• Christopher Eldon White, 29, 5000 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Angela Michelle Atherton, 37, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson. Booked 8:42 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley N. Jarvis, 31, 1900 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:29 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• James Glen Needham, 7000 block of Fall Creek Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:25 p.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Ryan Andrew Humphries, 32, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:43 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and sex offender registration violation.
• Timothy Ryan Purkey, 47, 6700 block of South Cross Street, Pendleton. Booked 2:22 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• Jeremy Michael Lower, 42, 9600 block of North County Road 400 East, Alexandria. Booked 5:20 p.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury and residential entry.
• Tito R. Gonzales, 44, 1300 block of East Tomlin Street, Plant City, Florida. Booked 6:59 p.m. Friday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and two counts no license in possession/failure to display.
• Levi Forrest Tucker, 42, 600 block of North Ind. 13, Noblesville. Booked 8:38 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Justin Daniel Fahnestock, 34, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• James Steven Convy, 33, 8500 block of Scenic View Drive, Fishers. Booked 3:48 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darrick Delon Jones, 45, 600 block of North Hendrix Avenue, Marion. Booked 4:46 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated,endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement.
• Terrence Leroy Taylor, 42, 3600 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 4:39 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant family member in which the pregnancy is known.
• Jensen Cole Maroska, 31, 300 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 11:30 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Stedman Davon Quymaine Jones, 32, 1400 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 2:52 a.m. Sunday, two counts receiving stolen property, two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, two counts maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance, and two counts possession of a handgun without a license.
• Dayquan Lamar Swain, 28, 4300 block of Painted Turtle Court, Anderson. Booked 3:05 a.m. Sunday, possession of handgun without a license; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; receiving stolen property; and failure to appear.
• Phyllis Ann Cundy, 38, 2000 block of East Ind. 36, Markleville. Booked 5:37 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and criminal mischief with a value up to $750.
• Michael John Zuniga, 32, 1800 block of South Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 6:48 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Thomas Robert Lundy Jr., 39, 900 block of Hickory Street, Anderson. Booked 8:37 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Rachael Carter, 30, 700 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 9:02 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation and violation of pretrial release.
• Teagan Thomas Lundy, 19, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 9:18 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle criminal recklessness and operator never licensed.
• Robert William Douglas Jr., 49, 1200 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Sunday, escape/fleeing lawful detention, violation of Community Corrections false reporting of a commission of a crime and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
• Kaitlyn Ruth Tiller, 24, 12900 block of Strawtown Avenue, Noblesville. Booked 1:52 p.m. Sunday, intimidation and harassment.
• Zackary Lamar Banks, 29, 63600 block of Kentstone Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:51 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Hannah Rose VanErman, 21, 300 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:32 a.m. Monday, reckless driving; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Harrell Eugene Long Jr., 39, 1000 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:44 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Taylor Rae Smock, 29, 300 block of North Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 8:20 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury and residential entry.
• Jarae San Tangelo Riccard Alexander, 30, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:16 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Joey Dean Baker, 55, 1100 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:50 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14, neglect of a dependent/child and animal cruelty/intentionally beating an animal.
• Cara Breann Juarez Mendez, 28, 5500 block of North Raider Road, Middletown. Booked 2:08 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Agustin Juarez Mendez, 29, 4200 block of East County Road 150, Anderson. Booked 2:10 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Nicolas Eugene Pickett, 27, 22400 block of Gifford Avenue, Cicero. Booked 5:14 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% ad 0.15%.
• Jeremy Mathew Alexander, 33, 1000 block of West Third Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:40 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cassandra Renae Shumway-Russell, 31, 9100 block of South County Road 300 East, Markleville. Booked 6:51 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Angela Marie Throgmorton, 51, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 11:18 p.m. Monday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Tetriss Marjuan Nunn, 45, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and refusal to identify while stopped for an infraction.
• Justin Dewayne Jones45, 600 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
