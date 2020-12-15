Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 222, total in custody 259.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joyce Marie Alred, 39, 9900 block of Fulbrook Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:41 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• William Charles Leaver, 42, 9000 block of Glass Chimney Lane, Fishers. Booked 3:48 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Zachary Alan Williams, 24, 5800 block of North Teresa Drive, Alexandria. Booked 5:29 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 42, 200 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:40 a.m. Friday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Timothy Shawn Byrd, 43, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:37 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Allen Degraffenreid, 45, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Octavious Devon Anderson, 20, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 4:08 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Ryan Alfred Betsch, 33, 3700 block of Jay Lynn Drive, West Harrison. Booked 4:27 p.m. Friday, violation of re-entry court.
• Jonathan Michael Jones, 35, 300 block of South Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kathy Jo Meagher, 61, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Friday, battery with family injury.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 19, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 5:41 p.m. Friday, disorderly conduct; resisting law enforcement; battery in a rude, angry and insolent manner; three counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions; and burglary.
• Roy James York, 41, 3500 block of Woodglen way, Anderson. Booked 5:48 p.m. Friday, violation of Drug Court.
• Mark Daniel Runkle II, 37, 400 block of Toledo Street, Elmore. Booked 7:02 p.m. Friday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zachary Allen Klaserner, 32, 1000 block West First Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 p.m. Friday, theft between $750 and $50,000.
• Justin Lee Hallam, 38, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Friday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Mason Carl Whetsel, 18, 1400 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 9:23 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Scott Earlywine, 27, homeless. Booked 9:34 p.m. Friday, burglary, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shawne Lenore Heroux, 53, 1000 block of West Abbott, Muncie. Booked 1:13 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violation and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Dillion Michael Rogers, 25, 3600 block of East Gemini Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:15 a.m. Saturday, intimidation.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 36, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:245 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Nikki Nicole Strong, 32, 2400 block of main Street, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Saturday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and false informing/reporting.
• Justin Adam Williams, 42, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Fortville. Booked 4:02 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 26, 2300 block of Van Buskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Saturday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Joseph Dale Terry, 30, first block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 6:22 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Malik Antonio Staples, 18, 2600 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kevonna Sherryce Goree, 34, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Antonio Cheshier, 42, 3800 block of Marseille Road, Indianapolis. Booked 5:14 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Kylie Lynna Parish, 31, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:04 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Stephen Young, 22, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 7:51 p.m. Saturday, four counts failure to appear, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 29, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 8:09 p.m. Saturday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Michael James Thompson, 30, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:17 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Robert William Gray, 34, 1000 block of Independence Drive East, Elwood. Booked 9:29 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, residential entry and battery causing serious injury with a deadly weapon.
• Mark Wayne Chaffin Jr., 29, 2400 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 1:45 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating with controlled substance in body.
• Wayde Garrett Law, 24, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:44 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• William Andrew McIntosh, 28, 4300 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 11:31 a.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.
• Kenneth Franklin Dollar, 63, 1500 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 12:51 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 30, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:40 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 19, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:16 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication by alcohol and minor possessing alcohol.
• Richard T.C. Lester, 37, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:37 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Lanina Lanell West, 37, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:25 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jory James Patterson, 26, 100 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:14 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Victor Eduardo Galvan-Cedillo, 25, 2200 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 4:15 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operator never licensed; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Corey C. Hollingsworth, 30, 100 block of East John Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:47 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
