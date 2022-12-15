Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rae-Anne Lynn Marcrum, 46, Elwood, booked at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Courtney Gene Turner, 41, 1800 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
Hanna Renee Gilkison, 25, Muncie, booked at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Cheyenne Renee Thompson, 25, Daleville, booked at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct.
Scott Allen Eacret Jr., 32, Alexandria, booked at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Robert Lee Simmons, 36, 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment.
Jessica Marie Trent, 23, Alexandria, booked at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Aaron Arthur Abbott, 46, 200 block of Andover Road, Anderson, booked at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Walter Lee Myers III, 46, Daleville, booked at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, child molest, domestic battery, strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court and nonsupport of a dependent.
Durrell William Carrington, 35, 2200 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and confinement.
Brittany Danielle Caldwell, 34, 1700 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, four counts of failure to appear.
April Lynn Galloway, 34, Elwood, booked at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of a syringe.
Robert Blake Lee, 33, Windfall, booked at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Jordan Anthony Lee, 30, Elwood, booked at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.