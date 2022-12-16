Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Brittany Danielle Caldwell, 34, 1700 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, four counts of failure to appear.
Mary Elizabeth Gardner, 42, Alexandria, booked at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Benjamin Lee Brewer, 40, Middletown, booked at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
Andrew Michael Russell, 42, Markleville, booked at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Clinton Matthew Phillips, 41, Markleville, booked at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and violation of suspended sentence.
Jaeniqua Lache Byrd, 28, 600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and four counts of failure to appear.
Quinton Thomas Elliot Phillipenas, 21, Alexandria, booked at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and intimidation.
Aaron Joseph Pai, 47, 1100 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Ryan A. Shepard, 50, Elwood, booked at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Jessica Marie Sanders, 42, Lafayette, booked at 2 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Randall Joseph Norris, 56, Windell, North Carolina, booked at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.