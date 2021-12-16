Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Monday through Tuesday. Officers arrest people on initial charges. After review, the Madison County prosecutor may file official charges.
• Taylor Rae Smock, 29, 300 block of North Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 8:20 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury and residential entry.
• Jarae San Tangelo Riccard Alexander, 30, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:16 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Joey Dean Baker, 55, 1100 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:50 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14, neglect of a dependent/child and animal cruelty/intentionally beating an animal.
• Cara Breann Juarez Mendez, 28, 5500 block of North Raider Road, Middletown. Booked 2:08 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Agustin Juarez Mendez, 29, 4200 block of East County Road 150, Anderson. Booked 2:10 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Nicolas Eugene Pickett, 27, 22400 block of Gifford Avenue, Cicero. Booked 5:14 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% ad 0.15%.
• Jeremy Mathew Alexander, 33, 1000 block of West Third Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:40 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cassandra Renae Shumway-Russell, 31, 9100 block of South County Road 300 East, Markleville. Booked 6:51 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Angela Marie Throgmorton, 51, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 11:18 p.m. Monday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Tetriss Marjuan Nunn, 45, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and refusal to identify while stopped for an infraction.
• Justin Dewayne Jones, 45, 600 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Enod Salvacy Paige III, 24, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, fleeing from lawful detention, obstruction of justice, battery against a public safety official, possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance, theft/larceny up to $750, violation of suspended sentence, two counts failure to appear, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
• Lateche Serinity Norris, 20, 1000 block of Robin Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Amanda Mae Contreraz, 41, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Bailey James Morgan, 23, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 2:42 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and contempt of court.
• Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 39, 2000 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jaysson Michael Duane Streaty, 32, 5300 block of Kristin Place, Anderson. Booked 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Alyss McKenzee Wilson, 23, 1000 block of North Merrill Street, Fortville. Booked 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Chelin Rochelle Hicks, 27, 2700 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Demarcus Solvontez Davis, 28, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery of a person with a mental or physical disability under the care of a family member.
• Margaret Martt, 43, 1400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, escape/violation of a home detention order and violation of suspended sentence.
• Christopher James Bowman, 40, 800 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:57 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ethan Wiley Miller, 24, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Angella Amelia Clark, 48, 500 block of Seventh Street, West Sacramento, California. Booked 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Amy Irene Wylie, 43, 9400 block of West River Valley Road, Yorktown. Booked 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, violation of probation, dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and giving false report of a commission of a crime.
• Kyle James Beeman, 37, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
• Travis Michael Hobbs, 31, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:10a.m. Wednesday, residential entry and public intoxication.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 37, 1600 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Amir Calif Walker, 37, 1900 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
