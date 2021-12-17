Jail log: Dec. 17
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Wednesday to Thursday. Officers arrest people on initial charges. After review, the Madison County prosecutor may file official charges.
• Ethan Wiley Miller, 24, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Angella Amelia Clark, 48, 500 block of Seventh Street, West Sacramento, California. Booked 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Amy Irene Wylie, 43, 9400 block of West River Valley Road, Yorktown. Booked 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, violation of probation, dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and giving false report of a commission of a crime.
• Kyle James Beeman, 37, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
• Travis Michael Hobbs, 31, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 4:10a.m. Wednesday, residential entry and public intoxication.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 37, 1600 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Amir Calif Walker, 37, 1900 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
