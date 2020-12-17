Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dillion Michael Rogers, 25, 3600 block of East Gemini Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:15 a.m. Saturday, intimidation.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 36, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:245 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Nikki Nicole Strong, 32, 2400 block of main Street, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Saturday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and false informing/reporting.
• Justin Adam Williams, 42, 300 block of Hamilton Street, Fortville. Booked 4:02 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Theodore Lee Bousman, 26, 2300 block of Van Buskirk Road, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Saturday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Joseph Dale Terry, 30, first block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 6:22 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Malik Antonio Staples, 18, 2600 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kevonna Sherryce Goree, 34, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• Antonio Cheshier, 42, 3800 block of Marseille Road, Indianapolis. Booked 5:14 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Kylie Lynna Parish, 31, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:04 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Stephen Young, 22, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 7:51 p.m. Saturday, four counts failure to appear, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 29, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 8:09 p.m. Saturday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Michael James Thompson, 30, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:17 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Robert William Gray, 34, 1000 block of Independence Drive East, Elwood. Booked 9:29 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, residential entry and battery causing serious injury with a deadly weapon.
• Mark Wayne Chaffin Jr., 29, 2400 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 1:45 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating with controlled substance in body.
• Wayde Garrett Law, 24, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:44 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• William Andrew McIntosh, 28, 4300 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 11:31 a.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery.
• Kenneth Franklin Dollar, 63, 1500 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 12:51 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 30, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:40 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 19, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:16 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication by alcohol and minor possessing alcohol.
• Richard T.C. Lester, 37, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:37 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Lanina Lanell West, 37, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:25 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jory James Patterson, 26, 100 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:14 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Victor Eduardo Galvan-Cedillo, 25, 2200 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 4:15 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operator never licensed; operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Corey C. Hollingsworth, 30, 100 block of East John Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:47 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Erin Rae Leeson, 36, 1800 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Monday, two counts operating while intoxicated, endangerment, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 25, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Brandon Lee Price, 35, 1300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 36, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear.
• Ashley Ann McGuire, 32, 900 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and false informing/reporting.
• John C. Coffey Jr., 43, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:48 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Xavier Octavious Allison, 27, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 11:47 a.m. Monday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 40, first block of Leisure Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Richard T. Flowers Jr., 40, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of mental health court.
• Heather Michelle Ball, 29, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Seth Thomas McCune, 26, 300 block of South Main Street, Summitville. Booked 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Timothy Jamell Golden, 40, 10:12 a.m Tuesday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 35, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Ryan Mezick, 33, first block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and criminal trespass..
• Eric Marshall Schuler, 37, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, four counts violation of Drug Court.
• Troie Raymeesha Ashley, 23, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, theft of property valued between $750 and $50,000.
• Gregory Dwayne Smith Jr., 32, 100 block of East Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, sexual battery.
• William Ray Griffey, 47, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:31 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jamaal Ramone Broadus, 38, 2600 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
