Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Stacie Mae Cook, 42, Muncie, booked at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
Darius Jeffrey Rhodes, 27, 2800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
Charles Edward Wilder-May, 39, Indianapolis, booked at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Nicholas Dewayne Smith, 36, Markleville, booked at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of a dependent and hold for another jurisdiction.
Shiloh Dane Lemon, 26, 2400 block of East County Road 67, Anderson, booked at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Chad Kia Warren, 39, Elwood, booked at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Jeffrey Adam Trent, 39, Noblesville, booked at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
Susan Maxine Johnson, 42, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, violation of re-entry court.
Dianna Michelle Elaine Thomas, 22, 700 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Jorge Guzman-Teran, 42, Elwood, booked at 10:17 p.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Lance Lee Looper, 31, Kokomo, booked at 12:40 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Judy Ladon Fowler, 40, Elwood, booked at 1:55 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Justin Lee Lintz, 22, Elwood, booked at 1:59 a.m. Friday, possession of a legend drug, parole violation, probation violation.
Jeffrey Wade Hinshaw, 43, Pendleton, booked at 2:23 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Steven Nicholas Repine, 32, Louisville, Kentucky, booked at 7:04 a.m. Friday, possession of a syringe, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.