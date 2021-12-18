Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Michael Walden, 31, 2000 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Guy Allan Howell, 49, 1700 block of Antler Court, Elwood. Booked 10:52 a.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and fraud.
• Joseph Lahne Donavon Fahnestock, 28, 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, Tipton. Booked 12:02 p.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and fraud.
• Casey Michelle Whitehead, 35, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 6:24 p.m. Thursday, violation of Drug Court.
• Carlos Rubon Rivera, 49, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 6:39 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Scott Allen Divens, 37, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:15 p.m. Thursday, two counts theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jesse Duane Hardebeck, 35, 1400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 12:58 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, habitual violator and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devon Ashton Wade, 28, 2600 block of Highland Road, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; violation of probation; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jeremy Ramon Nunn, 43, 2500 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:52 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
