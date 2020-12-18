Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Erin Rae Leeson, 36, 1800 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Monday, two counts operating while intoxicated, endangerment, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 25, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Brandon Lee Price, 35, 1300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 36, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear.
• Ashley Ann McGuire, 32, 900 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and false informing/reporting.
• John C. Coffey Jr., 43, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:48 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Xavier Octavious Allison, 27, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 11:47 a.m. Monday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 40, first block of Leisure Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Richard T. Flowers Jr., 40, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of mental health court.
• Heather Michelle Ball, 29, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Seth Thomas McCune, 26, 300 block of South Main Street, Summitville. Booked 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Timothy Jamell Golden, 40, 10:12 a.m Tuesday, confinement and domestic battery.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 35, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Ryan Mezick, 33, first block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and criminal trespass..
• Eric Marshall Schuler, 37, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Tuesday, four counts violation of Drug Court.
• Troie Raymeesha Ashley, 23, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, theft of property valued between $750 and $50,000.
• Gregory Dwayne Smith Jr., 32, 100 block of East Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, sexual battery.
• William Ray Griffey, 47, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:31 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jamaal Ramone Broadus, 38, 2600 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Alexis Renee Cone, 20, 2500 block of North 800 West, Wabash. Booked 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Chance Mabbitt, 30, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of drug court.
• Kevin Lee Henson, 35, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:16 p.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Devin Tyron Jones, 27, 1700 block of East 44th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and three counts violation of Drug Court.
• April Renee Auxier, 53, 2600 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Katherine Cole Wilson, 33, 2100 block of Tartan Road, Anderson. Booked 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jason John Chismar, 48, 3300 block of Grand Vista, Port Charlotte, Florida. Booked 1:23 a.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license and two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Glenn David Guyle Jr., 43, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:26 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.