Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 218. Total in custody: 273.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Natasha N. Williams, 29, 100 block of Mariam Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:42 p.m. Thursday, theft with a value to $750.
• Tara Brooke Conatser, 29, 2700 block of C Avenue, New Castle. Booked 10:31 a.m. Thursday, two counts violation of probation.
• Mark Anthony Akin, 41, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and resisting law enforcement.
• David Earl Reese, 55, 800 block of South 19th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:47 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Kyle Anthony Gillam, 25, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 6:25 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Kenneth Vance Jarrett, 40, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 12:38 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• James David Young, 44, 2600 block of Stringtown Pike, Cicero. Booked 1:41 a.m. Friday, possession of syringe and false informing/reporting.
