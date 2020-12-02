Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 222, total in custody 289.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Roger Dewayne Redding, 53, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:34 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Cory Eugene Amick Sr., 26, 100 block of West North B Street, Elwood. Booked 9:41 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Tina Reene Shelton, 47, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Monday, theft of a firearm.
• Sean McBride Ryan, 46, 1600 block of Addie Avenue, Orlando, Florida. Booked 3:03 p.m. Monday, harassment and stalking.
• Jeffery Ralph Jones, 56, 600 block of Columbia Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:11 p.m. Monday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Jessica Marie Rogers, 32, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:25 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and invasion of privacy.
• Andy Lee Anderson, 39, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:40 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Lisa Ann Bergman, 57, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, placement of prohibited 911 calls.
• Dano Thomas Potter, 48, 5900 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• David Joseph Barker, 44, 1200 block of Gwinn lane, Lapel. Booked 5:33 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Shemo, 39, 5600 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, theft of a firearm.
