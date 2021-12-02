These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cameron Duane Jones, 26, 700 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, strangulation in which a subject as unconscious or lost consciousness.
• Marquise Robert Edwards, 23, 1100 block of Sibley Boulevard, Hammond. Booked 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and criminal mischief with damage up to $750.
• Christopher Lane Coots, 44, 9600 block of South Ind. 109, Markleville. Booked 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, criminal mischief with damages less than $750, invasion or privacy, burglary and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• William Edward Stidham III, 38, 800 block of South Pittenger, Selma. Booked 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• David James Davis, 33, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, cruelty to an animal; removal of attack dog’s vocal chords; contempt of court; possession of syringe; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and neglect of dependent/child.
• Marlow Lamont Williams, 45, first block of Cleveland Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts. Booked 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury against a public safety official, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mikayla Nicole Oxley, 21, 600 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Antonio Janil Thompson, 31, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, two counts possession of a handgun without a license; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia.
• Joseph Dale Terry, 31, first block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Delrico Hassan Thompson, 30, 1800 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear and two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
