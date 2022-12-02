Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rachel Renee Ellis, 41, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
Reggie Ray Cullum, 29, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Jordan Lee Josey, 25, address unknown, booked at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Zachary Michael Willour, 31, Metro Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Daquan Lamar Brown, 31, 2200 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
Charles Holsey, 22, Indianapolis, booked at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Jamal Devon Etter, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of theft.
Andrew Christopher Cunningham, 36, homeless, Anderson, booked at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
David John Maudin, 21, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Briar Austin Lifford, 22, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Genene Rey Pitts, 46, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Shawn Anthony Hutchens, 32, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
Adam Page Brown, 28, 2700 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Kevin Laron Byrd, 43, 1900 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson, booked at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of sanctions.
Charles Allen Troxail, 42, 3100 block of Paradise Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Brian Lee Dubuque, 41, 2800 block of North County Road 300 West, Anderson, booked at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court and nonsupport of a dependent.
Shelly Ann Reed, 48, Farmland, booked at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Stephano Lee Agnew, 39, 2400 block of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
Charlene Douglas, 47, 400 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear.
Ashton Thomas Starrett, 23, Lebanon, booked at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun.