Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Steven Nicholas Repine, 32, Louisville, Kentucky, booked at 7:04 a.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a syringe.
Joey Burden, 41, Markleville, booked at 10:22 a.m. Friday, two counts of child molesting and a probation violation.
Seanita A. Loveless, 38, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 12:19 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Ronald Dean Hinton Jr., 48, 4400 block of North County Road 50 West, Anderson, booked at 12:43 p.m. Friday, criminal mischief, residential entry and resisting law enforcement.
Samuel Adam Hunter, 44, 1600 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:45 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Zachary David Coale, 29, 100 block of Clifford Street, Anderson, booked at 1:48 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Amber Nicole Warren, 39, Muncie, booked at 2:08 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Lamont T. Streaty, 48, Muncie, booked at 2:33 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
John Anthony Gall, 37, address unknown, booked at 4:46 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
William Dale Blackmind, 61, Fairmount, booked at 6:32 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Aron Phillip Smith, 39, Elwood, booked at 7:27 p.m. Friday, theft.
Tommy Wayne Greer, 52, Pendleton, booked at 8:35 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Tyler Richard Spitz, 28, Tipton, booked at 9:05 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Caleb Nicholas Allen-Bond, 19, 300 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson, booked at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, theft and failure to appear.
Cody Lee Merritt, 18, 1000 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:58 a.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention, false informing, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
Sasha Marie Foyle, 47, Ligonier, booked at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent and violation of driving conditions.
Eric Wesley Hiestand, 22, Yorktown, booked at 5:14 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Joshua C. Robbins, 36, Middletown, booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, receiving stolen property.
Lindsey Renae Murray, 32, Middletown, booked at 9:39 a.m. Saturday, theft.
Charles E. Circle, 45, Fowlerton, booked at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Madyson Dawnielle Denise Jones, 21, Indianapolis, booked at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed and expired license plate.
Brian Lee Seward, 60, 800 block of North Parkway Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:32 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Danielle Nichole Rady, 33, 1100 block of Victory Court, Anderson, booked at 2:17 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
Devon James McFall, 29, 500 block of Welcome Way, Anderson, booked at 2:46 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
Austin Daniel Hildebrand, 30, Logansport, booked at 4:01 p.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Austin Lee Lokey, 22, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 4:04 p.m. Saturday, auto theft and possession of marijuana.
Jessica Ann Mills, 35, 1400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 6:34 p.m. Saturday, theft and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jacob Eugene Moore, 21, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:01 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Eric William Graham, 44, homeless, booked at 8:16 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement and hold for another jurisdiction.
Myron Joe Hess, 56, address unknown, booked at 8:38 p.m. Saturday, driving with a suspended license and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Devon Lee Raper, 23, 600 block of Oxford Road, Anderson, booked at 10:38 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Corey Lee Smith, 32, 3000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear.
Madisyn Alene Parkhurst, 25, 200 block of School Street, Anderson, booked at 11:16 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Stacie Renee Leever, 47, Elwood, booked at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Jon Douglas Cole, 53, Elwood, booked at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
Christina Danielle Belzer, 35, Elwood, booked at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of visiting a common nuisance and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Brian William Arthur, 37, homeless, booked at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Amber R. Mattson, 35, Greenfield, booked at 4:28 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and leaving scene of a property damage accident.
Amber Renee Noll, 30, 700 block of West Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 5:09 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, failure to appear, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Brandon Lee Harris, 46, Elwood, booked at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana.
Steven Fredrick Boswell, 41, 200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
Charles Barinton Layne, 35, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 1:32 p.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery.
Maurice Dontavorius Ramone Dumes, 22, 2100 block of Manger Lane, Anderson, booked at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, confinement, strangulation and domestic battery.
Eduardo David Lopez, 32, Pendleton, booked at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery and strangulation.
Alexis Lynn Shields, 24, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 1:30 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Nicholas Clyde Allen Chandler, 41, 3900 block of Eastern Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:07 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
Kendrick Alexander Bush, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 10:09 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana.
Leanne Renee King, 38, 1600 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 11:16 a.m. Monday, two counts of theft.
Samantha Jo Westlake, 26, 1000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:50 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
Angelica Patricia-May Norris, 30, Elwood, booked at 2:06 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Robert Eugene Bogue, 63, Alexandria, booked at 2:17 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Daykota Rain Rich, 28, Lawrence, booked at 2:53 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Willard Eugene Beeman, 47, Elwood, booked at 3:12 p.m. Monday, court commitment and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jacob Lee Hearn, 27, Sharpsville, booked at 4:16 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Troy Matthew Hitchens, 41, 1700 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 10:12 p.m. Monday, intimidation and two counts of invasion of privacy.
Daniel Jay Benslay, 55, Indianapolis, booked at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
