These people were booked into the Madison County jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bridget Lee Spaeth, 29, Elwood, booked at 9:34 a.m. Friday, wolf hybrid/coydog, enters others' property to damage livestock.
• Joshua Kyle Frazier, 35, 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 10:02 a.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Zachary Ryan Patterson, 29, Alexandria, booked at 10:33 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Twila Nichole Nichols, 25, 1300 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:53 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
• Shane William Street, 41, 100 block of Jackson Street, booked at 2:17 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
• Joseph Alexandre Dorion, 26, Elwood, booked at 3:32 p.m. Saturday, child solicitation.
• Eric Christopher Corn, 29, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson, booked at 6:15 p.m. Friday, possession of a syringe.
• Haley Nicole Woodcock, 29, 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 7:26 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Kanyun Adam-Don Orbik, 24, Middletown, booked at 8:02 p.m. Friday, possession of a syringe and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Shane Joseph Conwell, 44, Alexandria, booked at 9:48 p.m. Saturday, violation of pretrial release.
• Conner David Smith, 27, Pendleton, booked at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and domestic battery.
• Thomas Nelson Warren, 54, Indianapolis, booked at 1:53 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violater, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mattthew Garald Grochala, 28, Fortville, booked at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony Capone Rivera, 25, Markleville, booked at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Lee Thornberry, 39, Elwood, booked at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of public intoxication.
• Christoper David Howell, 37, Summitville, booked at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, two counts of auto theft.
• Troie Raymeesha Ashley, 23, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 12:59 a.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Timothy Lee Ward, 47, Indianapolis, booked at 3:49 a.m. Sunday, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of intimidation, two counts of public intoxication.
• Nicholas Clay Jones, 32, Elwood, booked at 7:02 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, identity deception, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
• Heather Ann Tucker, 47, 2100 block of Wagon Wheel Court, Anderson, booked at 8:32 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Demetrius Deonte Boone, 25, 2000 block of Nelle Street, Anderson, booked at 3:29 p.m. Sunday, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
• Damon Maurice Fuller, 56, 1500 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, booked at 4:03 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Trent Michael Wright, 29, Alexandria, booked at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittany Lynne Allport, 33, Pendleton, booked at 1:13 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brian Alan Bromagen, 44, Greenfield, booked at 1:23 a.m.,Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a syringe.
• German Vasquez-Xique, 39, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:11 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew Edward Robbs, 36, Frankton, booked at 3:57 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Colt Steven Carpenter, 30, Fortville, booked at 6:09 a.m., Monday, domestic battery.
