These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kelly Ann Ford, 59, homeless, booked at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Thomas Noel Hite III, 34, Alexandria, booked at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions.
Brandon Lee Kreps, 28, East Palestine, Ohio, booked at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and residential entry.
Jeremy Scott Doerr, 45, Toledo, Ohio, booked at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Samuel Lynn Thompson, 53, Alexandria, booked at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Sommer Lee Ross, 30, 700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Anthony Michael Hawkins, 34, Alexandria, booked at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of sanctions, possession of a syringe and false informing.
Ricky Lamaze Taylor, 23, Muncie, booked at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.
Mekenna Renee Dillon, 22, 2300 block of Central Avenue, booked at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Joseph Daniel Hacker, 32, McCordsville, booked at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of a suspended sentence and hold for another jurisdiction.
Samuel Clinton Woods IV, 26, Evergreen, Colorado, booked at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dakota Aaron O’Daire, 30, Fairmount, booked at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Gregory Allen Tillett, 60, 2600 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Michelle Lee Lennen, 41, 1800 block of Norwood Way, Anderson, booked at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Tia Marie Tomlin, 40, Shelbyville, booked at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Aaron Thomas Brooks, 29, 1400 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, criminal mischief and failure to appear.
Rashawn Carl Shyiaden Brown, 28, Fort Wayne, booked at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Wilma Lee Arehart, 69, Elwood, booked at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, theft, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of suspended sentence, three counts of failure to appear.
Derick Mathew Holman, 24, 1900 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of child pornography.
Anthony James Golden, 33, Pendleton, booked at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Eva Lovall Autrey, 44, Indianapolis, booked at 5:43 a.m. Thursday, three counts of hold for another jurisdiction.