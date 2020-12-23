Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jason Michael Davis, 41, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:12 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and parole violation.
• Todd Anthony Bibbs, 46, 2300 block of Oakwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:24 a.m. Monday, battery.
• Rachel Amber Gwinn, 39, 100 block of Davis Lane, Anderson, booked at 11:09 a.m. Monday, bond revocation.
• Brady Lee Buck, 29, Alexandria, booked at 11:48 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Rodney Allen Taylor II, 27, 2000 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 5:30 p.m. Monday, three counts of court commitment.
• Rahman Altair Hardin, 26, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Jackson Thomas Nesius, 19, Fishers, booked at 8:43 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Spencer Allen Michael Jones, 21, Noblesville, booked at 8:44 p.m., contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Jessica Jo Goins, 44, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Israel Adam Ryan, 25, 2500 block of Sorrel Court, Anderson, booked at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Steven Craig Sumner, 52, 4400 block of County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, possession of child pornography and child seduction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.