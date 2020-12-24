Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 208, total in custody 243.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marcus Alexander Robinson, 29, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and two counts violation of pre-trial release.
• Tetriss Marjuan Nunn, 44, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, two counts resisting law enforcement and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Noah Xavier McCarty-Jackson, 22, 1500 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Travis James Troutman, 29, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Tori Nicole Prater, 24, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Misty Dawn Davis, 43, 3800 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 2:52 a.m. Wednesday, two counts domestic battery.
• Ian Marion Francis Killion, 31, first block of West 1400 North, Summitville. Booked 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
