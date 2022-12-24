Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Clinton Allen Dean, 32, Elwood, booked at 12:50 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Cody J. Smith, 37, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Toni Marie Lawrence, 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 3:02 p.m. Thursday, violation of mental health court.
Brian Edward Foster, 45, Muncie, booked at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Brittany Rene McCord, 25, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, theft.
Ryan Lee Johnson, 42, 5400 block of West Ind. 32, Anderson, booked at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Antoine Dwain Turner, 45, Elwood, booked at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.