Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 241; total in custody, 337.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kyle David Overby, 32, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Bridget Renee Simmons, 48, 8900 block of North 600 West, Middletown. Booked 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction.
• Bryan David Smith, 44, 8900 block of North 600 West, Middletown. Booked 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction.
• Kyal Jay Niccum, 200 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Mental Health Court.
• Caleb Sean Pickel, 22, 2300 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
