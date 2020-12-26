Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but may not be final.
• William Darrell Andrews, 50, 700 block of South Clinton, Alexandria. Booked 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Lamont Juarez Moore, 37, 2200 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• April Rene Wiggins, 41, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Phillip Duchetau, 28, 100 block of East Filmore Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Virginia Ann Johnson, 52, 300 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• John Allen Bonner, 29, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14 and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
