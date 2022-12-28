Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sheri Leann Tout, 36, 1300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 8:05 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.
Aaron James Elsworth, 39, Alexandria, booked at 12:55 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.
Alexis Lavone Parkhurst, 29, 2000 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 1:12 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Scott Andrew Brinker, 52, Springport, booked at 4:16 p.m. Friday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Zachary Charles Galbraith, 32, 4500 block of Beechmont Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, strangulation and criminal mischief.
Kandince Marie McGowan-Tacy, 19, Pendleton, booked at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Riley David Gray, 20, 1200 block of Laurel Street, Anderson, booked at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, residential entry and criminal mischief.
Dakota Rayne McCreary, 26, Elwood, booked at 8:39 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, two counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, intimidation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
Luis D. Ramirez-Tavarez, 26, Bronx, NY, booked at 9:59 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
Amber Rochelle Watson, 44, 1800 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Donathan Roderick Edwards, 43, homeless, booked at 10:19 a.m. Sunday, intimidation.
John Christian Retherford, 46, 100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and hold for another jurisdiction.
Alexus Marie Prince, 26, Alexandria, booked at 5:21 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Jamison David McKnight, 52, Fort Wayne, booked at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent and violation of specialized driving privileges.
Matthew Antonio Miranda Ruiz, 18, Pendleton, booked at 10:28 p.m. Sunday, aggravated battery.
Lauren Michelle Heflin, 600 block of Redbud Boulevard South, Anderson, booked at 3:36 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Allen Kanye Stephens, 18, address unknown, booked at 12:16 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Robert Allen White, 33, Fort Wayne, booked at 12:20 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
Michael Kerry Arehart, 68, Frankton, booked at 3:11 p.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Terry Alan Shields II, 34, Muncie, booked at 3:39 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Jacob Tyler Johnson, 39, 3500 block of Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:59 p.m. Monday, theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Brittany Nicole McKinley, 33, Wilkinson, booked at 11:58 p.m. Monday, possession of a legend drug, operator never licensed and driving with a suspended license.
Katleen Carmel Wellington, 34, Indianapolis, booked at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
David P. Ice, 35, 4300 block of East Ind. 32, Anderson, booked at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.