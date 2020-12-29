These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Katie Marie Lamb, 31, Alexandria, booked at 1:02 p.m. Friday, receiving stolen property, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, escape and probation violation.
• Michael Leslie Ott, 57, 200 block of School Street, Anderson, booked at 6:20 p.m. Friday, battery.
• Myron Darnell Brooks, 53, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 10:45 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Bart Alan Cantrell, 51, 3200 block of Burton Place, Anderson, booked at 11:02 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Lori Ann Smith, 52, 700 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:41 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Krista Marie Anderson, 38, Alexandria, booked at 1:32 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Logan Uriah McCubbins, 24, Elwood, booked at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michelle Dawn Hughes, 43, 1400 block of East 47th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia, probation violation and probation violation ten day hold.
• Brandon Keith Brown, 29, 3100 block of Paradise Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:05 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Brittanie Jean Scott, 31, 3100 block of Paradise Drive, Anderson, booked at 6:54 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Darci Lynn Brewer, 38, 300 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 8:44 a.m. Saturday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Tasha Nicole Ryan, 31, 1400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 7:01 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Patrick Allen Hughes, 33, Elwood, booked at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Christine K. Smith, 36, 1600 block of Winding Way, Anderson, booked at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kimberly Kay Hopper, 60, Alexandria, booked at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Scott Leon Agnew, 40, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, failure to appear, violation of pretrial release and false informing.
• Jason Michael Dickason, 37, Gas City, booked at 2:11 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a schedule drug.
• Randy Lee French, 48, Alexandria, booked at 5:06 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Avery Thomas Gluck, 24, 500 block of Lawnsvale Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:33 a.m. Sunday, residential entry.
• Jonathan Paul Hughes, 41, Cicero, booked at 7:14 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Eric Van Paul McNichols, 35, 2300 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, auto theft, burglary and theft.
• Karina Marie Rodgers, 30, 2300 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, burglary and theft.
• John Christian Retherford, 44, 100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Steven Allen Reynolds, 34, Noblesville, booked at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Bret Allen Gardner, 26, Pendleton, booked at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Willis Gorman Bastin IV, 50, 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 12:51 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Steven George Walker, 52, 2200 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:12 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Thomas Joseph Glotzbach, 29, homeless, booked at 3:05 a.m. Monday, possession of a legend drug, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with controlled substance in body.
