Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Daniel Wayne Arthur, 44, 3000 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Kenneth James Willey Jr., 27, Indianapolis, booked at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
Mioney Marie Campbell, 19, Muncie, booked at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, fraud and forgery.
Austin Blake Caves, 27, Orestes, booked at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Lori Lynn Bradbury, 50, 100 block of Jackson Street, booked at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, violation of community sanctions.
Robert Lee Erwin, 33, Shelbyville, booked at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation.
Kathryn Mae Jones, 29, Bloomington, booked at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Steven Allen Markham, 53, 1500 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of confinement and two counts of intimidation.
Patrick Allen Capps, 55, Markleville, booked at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Gillian Ann Ingold, 44, New Palestine, booked at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Tristan Adam Campbell, 18, Gallatin, Tennessee, booked at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
Austin Michael Graggs, 21, 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft, theft and resisting law enforcement.