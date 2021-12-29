Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 230, total in custody 332.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cory Robert Simms, 24, 2400 block pf Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:48 a.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Brandon Aaron Vaughn, 37, 400 bock of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:36 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of work release.
• Brandon Aaron Vaughn, 42, 10900 North Walnut Street, Alexandria. Boked 9:40 a.m. Thursday, credit card fraud and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• James Randall Sizelove, 57, 1200 block of West County Road 1550 North, Summitville. Booked 5:26 p.m. Thursday, theft/pocket picking with a value of at least $50,000, official misconduct and public administration/conflict of interest.
• Aaron Matthew Flecker, 32, 200 block of West John Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:21 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Elmer Ernesto Duarte, 47, 5500 block of L.. Steele Boulevard, Fort Wayne. Booked 9:10 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and habitual traffic violator.
• Skyler Wayne Coats, 24, 700 block of North Eighth Street, Miamisburg, Ohio. Booked 1:51 a.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Laronica Sharee Vance, 42, 100 block of North Brady Street, Muncie. Booked 3:28 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Amanda Jane Hernandez, 44, 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Booked 11:16 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Cheryl Anderson, 54, 100 block of Davis Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:07 p.m. Friday, operating wth a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Douglas Kevin Mabbitt, 34, 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Paula D. Crabtree, 47, 3900 block of Haven Place, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Whitney Rebecca Chandler, 28, 6400 block of West 800 South, Pendleton. Booked 5:20 p.m. Friday, burglary and theft of a firearm.
• Alicia Marie Crosslin, 50, 100 block of North Brenrich Road, Pendleton. Booked 5:45 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• George Christian Stokes, 29, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Stephen Roy Curtis Jr., 43, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 8:34 p.m. Saturday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Dakota Alexander Stafford, 25, 600 blockof Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:56 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Christian Alexander London, 24, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Montana Adam Beno Collins, 25, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 9:49 a.m. Sunday, minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and failure to appear.
• Jason Michael Davis, 42, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:05 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Taylor Lynn Brumley-Welker, 28, 2000 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:10 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation and three counts failure to appear.
