Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 219, total in custody 267.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Derrall Deon Hill Jr., 21, 1900 block of Beverly Court, Anderson. Booked 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and operator never licensed.
• Dusty Marie Trosper, 27, 300 block of East Douglas Street, Jonesboro. Booked 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Jordan Elliott Bonner, 24, 1400 block of East Eighth Street, Muncie. Booked 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Lee Dwenger, 31, 1600 block of Estes Street, New Castle. Booked 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, theft with a value up to $750 and criminal trespass.
• Karmen Kristopher Parrish, 41, 8000 block of South Lodge Lane, Pendleton. Booked 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Jesse Carl Beeman, 42, 1023 North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, false informing; operator never licensed; invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and failure to appear.
• Benjamin Michael Rogers, 24, 1700 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with a controlled substance in the body; and reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.