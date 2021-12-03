Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ernest Forrest Stanley III, 48, Frankton, booked at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
David Shannon Wheeler, 46, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, contempt of court, nonsupport of dependent child and probation violation.
James Robert Burton, 26, 2600 block of Chippewa Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
Steve Franklin Lloyd, 66, 400 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson, booked at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, false informing.
Eric Gordon Wolf, 44, Yorktown, booked at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving scene of property damage accident.
Sheila Ann Vandevender, 57, Elwood, booked at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, domestic battery and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Terry Ray Willhoite, 54, 4200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson, booked at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence and failure to appear.
D’Andrew Lamar Hood, 23, 2600 block of Flying Cloud Court, Anderson, booked at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
Shane Michael Frye, 40, Elwood, booked at 1:16 a.m. Thursday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
