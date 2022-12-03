Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ciera Aunyea Drane, 24, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:32 a.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Ladell Dewan Jones, Indianapolis, booked at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, two counts of domestic battery to a pregnant family member, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of residential entry.
Justin Chandler McLemore, 34, 1800 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:54 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Saneika Rachelle Williams, 31, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender.
Jeremy Alex Morris, 29, Alexandria, booked at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of sanctions.
Courtney Michelle Prater, 43, 300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:06 p.m., residential entry.
Otis Dale Amos, 45, 2300 block of Discovery Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:02 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Jeffrey Wayne Lakey Sr., 61, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, theft.
Diran Tiran Brooks, 56, 1700 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, violation of community corrections.
Kaleb T. Arehart, 30, address unknown, booked at 11:07 p.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Richard Joseph Romig, 49, Elwood, booked at 12:31 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Mark Austin Singleton, 27, Westfield, booked at 5:12 a.m. Friday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, false identity statement, false informing, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
