Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 217, total in custody 270.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Willis Gorman Bastin IV, 50, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Booked 12:51 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Steven George Walker, 52, 2200 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Monday. Domestic battery.
• Thomas Joseph Glotzbach, 29, homeless. Booked 3:05 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating with a controlled substance on the body.
• Terri Lynn Winn , 49, 2100 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 8:47 a.m. Monday, possession of legend drug or precursor, neglect of dependent/child and theft with a value up to $750.
• Cassandra Jean Santini, 32, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 10:33 a.m. Monday, false reporting/false informing.
• Jesse Andrew Stone, 39, 2000 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more.
• Charlotte Rose Pratt, 43, 100 block of South Independence, Windfall. Booked 2:41 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and confinement.
• Michael James Nelson, 26, 300 block of Warren Street, Mitchell. Booked 3:01 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Benjamin Levi Hornbrook, 29, 400 block of West Newton, Paris, Illinois. Booked 3:17 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, auto theft and driving while suspended, prior.
• Colton Ray Love-Hickman, 31, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Nikote August Padgett, 25, 900 block of East Post Road, Anderson. Booked 4:41 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, interfering with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, strangulation with moderate to severe injury, invasion of privacy and burglary.
• Montague M. Oliver III, 34, 1000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:56 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Addison Mae Brewer, 21, 700 block of Essex Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:47 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Annquniek Shnee Boyd, 34, 500 block of Pennsylvania Street, Gary. Booked 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
