Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 241, total in custody 337.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Derik Lee Edward Jones, 27, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance.
• Jeffrey Allen Watts, 60, 2100 block of Jackson Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Clinton Allen Dean, 31, 2100 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and failure to return to lawful detention.
• R.K. Brescol, 33, 1300 block of East 150 North, Tipton. Booked 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Sean Quentin Benefiel, 27, 8300 block of Kousa Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, two counts battery with bodily waste.
• Mark’Quan Darrelle Lee, 24, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Edward Brendan Brown, 25, 400 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, confinement, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Brandon Lee Hinkle , 34, 700 block of East Sixth Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:11 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon William-Cole Halsell, 28, 400 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Robert Michael Richardson, 34, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Thursday, two counts violation of work release.
• Tyler Ray Knick, 31, 4800 block of East 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 3:43 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation; operation of a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with controlled substance in the body; an possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance.
• Kahlia Marie Phillips, 41, 14300 block of Stella Court, Fortville. Booked 3:57 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .15 and possession of a Sub-schedule II, III, controlled substance.
• Barry Alexander Reynolds, 32, 400 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 6:59 a.m. Thursday, operating with controlled substance in body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
