Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Annquniek Shnee Boyd, 34, Gary, booked at 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Jacob Dale Hudson, 33, 5000 block of County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a syringe and probation violation hold.
• Shannon Duane Wooden Jr., 20, Alexandria, booked at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, escape and violation of sanctions.
• Rickey Allen Jordan Jr., 39, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, burglary.
• Daniel Jeremiah Piljagic, 32, Pendleton, booked at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, trafficking with an inmate and resisting law enforcement.
• Kia Marion Edwards, 26, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson, booked at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Billy Joseph Ford, 25, homeless, booked at 3:57 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Niceforo Cuautie Cuautie-Hernandez, 36, Lapel, booked at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, confinement and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
