Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dillan Richard Mitchell, 19, 1400 block of Garfield Street, Wabash. Booked 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Andrew Jeremy Gardner, 34, 4200 block of Foltz Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jacquez Eric Beard, 24, 2600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• James Edward Mason, 44, 10000 block of Ellis Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, robbery and intimidation.
• Kourtney Arlene Marie Landaker, 28, 1600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Corey Joseph Smith, 31, 3900 block of Roberts Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:43 p.m., two counts failure to appear.
• Quinton Alexander Porter, 28, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Maurice Lamount Nunn Jr., 31, 1600 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Nancy Lee Myers, 65, first block of Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 1:36 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shane Wade Hensley, 49, 16100 block of East 206th Street, Noblesville. Booked 1:58 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• K.C. Jo Ann Beeman, 24, 2400 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 3:15 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Corey Christopher Hollingsworth, 30, 100 block of East John Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:36 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Janisha Dorese Love, 26, 4030 Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 4:22 a.m. Thursday, operator never licensed.
• Tyrone Reynolds, 31, 8900 block of River Bend Court, Indianapolis. Booked 5:09 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jamie Eugene Jones, 30, 300 block of High Street, Gaston. Booked 7:38 a.m. Thursday, two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
